“People don’t realize when I fought him,” says Oscar De La Hoya of former foe Manny Pacquiao, “I was a drained fighter.” However, while speaking to ES News, De La Hoya makes it clear he doesn’t want to take anything away from Pacquiao. “He’s still great,” the 48 year old boxing icon says of his former opponent, “obviously.” De La Hoya is currently preparing to get into the ring for the first time in close to thirteen years to face former MMA legend Vitor Belfort in a sanctioned eight rounder. The last time De La Hoya fought in a professional capacity, the opponent was Pacquiao, who many at the time didn’t feel would win. The match ended up being a wipeout, one which led to De La Hoya’s retirement.