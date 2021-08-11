Cancel
Society

Defining “Systemic Racism”

By uticaphoenix
uticaphoenix.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystemic racism or structural racism is the idea of a system in which some groups of people are placed at more risk of harm. It is the idea that some groups of people are more likely to be discriminated or treated unfairly than others because of their race, ethnicity, or any other group identity.

