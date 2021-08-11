Defining “Systemic Racism”

This article was co-produced and co-published with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. In this review of a set of essays by leading housing justice advocates, Josh Silver examines the microdynamics of structural racism in housing. To end endemic racism, Silver contends, change must occur in realtor regulation, lending underwriting, credit scoring, loan pricing, bank regulation, the housing tax credit system, and special purpose credit programs. Silver also calls for expanding community housing ownership. A restorative approach, Silver insists, must be all-encompassing, addressing private sector practice and public policy in housing and lending markets.—Steve Dubb, Senior Editor.
