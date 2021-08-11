Cancel
Las Vegas Summer League: Aaron Nesmith leads the way in Celtics' victory over Nuggets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Celtics 107, Nuggets 82: Box score | Game details. The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-82 in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday. Boston jumped out to a 31-23 lead after the first quarter and quickly pulled away for a wire-to-wire victory. The Celtics carried a 20-point lead into the break and led by as many as 31 points in the second half. Boston converted 51% of its attempts from the field and 47% from three-point range while holding Denver to 41% and 27%, respectively. The Celtics also out-assisted the Nuggets 25 to 14, led by Payton Pritchard’s game-high 12 assists.

The Celtics also make a big move signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder Join A Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning LIVE from Las Vegas, as well as Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis as we break is all down. Aaron Nesmith was the star of the game finishing with 33 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 13-18 FG, 7/9 3PM in only 21 minutes. Nesmith told reporters shooting “is my calling card” & “what I do best,”. The crew also react to the recent signing of Dennis Schröder.

