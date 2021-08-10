The Heat Beat: Notes on….Rhythm and Blues

The other day a friend of mine called musical biopics “superhero movies for boomers” and there’s no way I can top that. These slavishly formulaic crowd-pleasers cram the messy, often contradictory lives of artists into a template as rigid as the verse-chorus-verse format of a pop song. I assume part of the reason they’re so popular is because you always know pretty much exactly what you’re going to get, and seeing some favorite tunes performed on a big screen with a rump-shaking surround sound system is one of the few things that can still draw people out to the movies. The musical numbers alone make “Respect” worth watching, with Jennifer Hudson up to the formidable task of playing Aretha Franklin, belting her heart out in an otherwise boilerplate Hollywood product. In that regard, “Respect” is probably about as good as a conventional musical biopic can be while still being a conventional musical biopic. There are worse ways to spend two-and-a-half hours than listening to Jennifer Hudson sing Aretha Franklin songs.