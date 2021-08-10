The Heat Beat: Notes on….Rhythm and Blues
Rhythm and Blues is a genre of music we have all listened to, whether we realized we were listening to it or not, as many of the greatest’s artists in the history of popular music, and some of today’s well-known names, are in fact R&B artists. An April 26,2011 Rolling Stone magazine article listed Luther Vandross, Smokey Robinson, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and Sam Cooke among the top ten greatest R&B singers of all time, with Otis Redding coming in at number one. John Legend, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Usher are popular R&B artists today.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 0