Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big defensive lineman T.J. Slaton making big impression at Packers camp

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Webster County Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, T.J. Slaton is hard to miss. Lately on the practice field, he’s been even harder to miss. With the Green Bay Packers defensive line missing two of their top guys in nose tackle Kenny Clark (who suffered a mild groin injury last week) and end Kingsley Keke (who was placed on the non-football injury list when he arrived at camp with an ankle injury), Slaton was with the No. 1 defense on Tuesday and batted down an Aaron Rodgers pass at the line of scrimmage after pushing the pocket against the starting offensive line.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Packers#American Football#11 On 11#Snack#Texans#Acl#Pro Bowler Aaron Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Walmart
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Early impressions of the Packers' rookie class

The first Packers' preseason game hasn't quite kicked off yet, but everybody always wants to know how the newest rookie class is looking during their first training camp. And while it’s still early, we’ve had nine open training camp practices, a family night, a closed-door walkthrough, and an indoor practice already. So while it’s early, we’ve had a good opportunity to at least get some solid first impressions from this years’ rookie class.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPopculture

Packers Reportedly Make Big Agreement With Aaron Rodgers Ahead of 2021 Season

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers have made a big agreement despite it not being in writing. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (per Pro Football Talk), the Packers have verbally agreed to trade Rodgers if he still wants out after the 2021 season. This comes after Rodgers reported to Packers training camp last week after being away from the organization all offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Have 4 More Players in for Tryouts

The Green Bay Packers’ roster is at the full capacity of 90 players, meaning any new addition would also have to result in a cut. Not to mention that NFL rosters need to be trimmed from 90 players down to 85 by August 17th. But even so, the team continues to hold tryouts.
Public Healthfantasypros.com

Adam Shaheen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Shaheen was likely just a close contact of the team's co-offensive coordinator/TEs coach George Godsey, who tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. He should be fine and will return to training camp once cleared.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLNew York Post

Elijah Moore makes impressive camp at Jets’ training camp

Elijah Moore continues to be a highlight waiting to happen in Jets practice. The latest star turn for the rookie wide receiver came early in Friday’s session, on Zach Wilson’s first throw during 11-on-11 drills. There was a hard play-action fake and then Wilson unloaded a 40-yard throw down the middle of the field. It was not the best throw, sailing to the right of Moore, who was running a post pattern. Moore stopped his route and adjusted to the ball, somehow pulling it in as he landed on his back.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

How To Watch: Texans at Packers

The Houston Texans are beginning a new era on Saturday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as they face the Packers in their first preseason game of 2021. That new era includes a new head coach in David Culley, a new general manager in Nick Caserio, and a new starting quarterback to be named later.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy