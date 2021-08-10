Cancel
Society

Ask Branwen: Queer Columnist

By uticaphoenix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to my first column, Ask Branwen. I will be writing about the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Greater Mohawk Valley and North Country. This column will provide news, opinion, and answers to questions from readers. My lens is that of a trans woman in her early 70s and a progressive on the left. Born and raised in the Ithaca area, I now live in Rome and am a member of Citizen Action of Central New York, Indivisible Mohawk Valley, and the Working Families Party.

