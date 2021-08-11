Cancel
Big defensive lineman T.J. Slaton making big impression at Packers camp

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, T.J. Slaton is hard to miss. Lately on the practice field, he’s been even harder to miss. With the Green Bay Packers defensive line missing two of their top guys in nose tackle Kenny Clark (who suffered a mild groin injury last week) and end Kingsley Keke (who was placed on the non-football injury list when he arrived at camp with an ankle injury), Slaton was with the No. 1 defense on Tuesday and batted down an Aaron Rodgers pass at the line of scrimmage after pushing the pocket against the starting offensive line.

