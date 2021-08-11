County to revisit park security plan

Sheriff Greg Speck, standing at right, addresses park security during Tuesday’s Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting. The court voted to rescind a contract approved last month so that county officials can rework the proposal. Janie Slaven | CJ

Having dominated the last two meetings of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, the issue of contracting security officers to cover the county’s five parks was once again at the forefront of Tuesday’s discussion.

Following routine opening remarks, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley opened the meeting by asking magistrates for authorization to give retired PCSO detective Chris Lyons — who had been approved at the July 13 meeting — 30 days notice to cancel his one-year contract.

“I went ahead and made a contract with park security but it seems like in doing so, we kind of maybe jumped the gun a little bit,” Judge Kelley said. “I’m all about just trying to make our parks safer and trying to make families feel welcome there. My intent was certainly good but apparently we have some issues with the way we’re doing this.”

Those issues didn’t involve Ret. Det. Lyons himself — or a second position which hadn’t yet been filled — but rather the agency which would be supervising their work. Judge Kelley’s original plan had been to incorporate the security officers into the nascent county police force — currently consisting only of Chief Aaron Ross to comply with federal requirements for 911 Dispatch to access the national criminal database — and limit their jurisdiction to the park system and other county-owned facilities as needed. However District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw questioned whether it would not be better to have park security under the umbrella of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, which already has well-established protocols and procedures.

With the cancellation, Judge Kelley told the audience that the county would “back up” and try to figure out the best way to move forward. “I’ve talked with the sheriff this week and got some ideas from him,” he said, “and talked with a few of the magistrates to find out what they would like to see.”

District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk made the motion with a second from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen, who had voted against the contract on July 13 over concerns that neither the magistrates nor Sheriff Greg Speck had been aware of the proposal before that day. The motion passed unanimously.

Magistrate Ranshaw thanked Judge Kelley for his willingness to give the plan another look.

Sheriff Speck, who had been on the agenda to speak about the matter, addressed the court when his turn came.

“If the court in the future decides to add extra security down at the park, I’ll be happy to work with you in any way that I can,” he said.

Magistrate Strunk asked the sheriff if the county could have a similar arrangement to the one the sheriff’s office has with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, which involves a contract for off-duty officers.

“That would be an option, yes,” Speck responded. “I know it’s late in the tourism season this year but next year or whenever you all get ready, if there’s any way the sheriff’s office can help in providing that extra security, I’ll be happy to work with you. Just let me know.”

Judge Kelley apologized to the sheriff, saying that he’d only thought that county supervision would be the “quickest and easiest way” to get park security up and going. “I didn’t realize it would create the issues it did,” the judge said, “but my apologies to you and thank you for taking time to meet with me.”

Tourism comes into play with Pulaski County Park, the largest and busiest in the county system. For most of this season, the sheriff had directed his deputies to patrol the area more due to concerns over vandalism, speeding, etc.