Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Carl Black Roswell is offering a purchase allowance with the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab model

Times Union
 3 days ago

Drivers in the Roswell area can find special offers on new SUVs this month at Carl Black Roswell. Carl Black Roswell, a Buick GMC dealership, is offering a purchase allowance with the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab model. Drivers in the Roswell area can find this offer along with several other special offers for new SUV models at Carl Black Roswell through the end of the month. The purchase allowance for the 2021 GMC 1500 model is $2,500 for well-qualified buyers.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Gm Financial#Crew Cab#Gmc Sierra#Carl Black Roswell Carl#Buick#Gm Financial#Carlblackroswell Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Is All about the Engine

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was new for 2019, but in the crucible of full-size-truck competition, it feels like it's been around for far longer than that. Ram is out there with an air suspension and a million-dollar interior, while Ford will sell you a hybrid F-150 that can run your house as a backup generator. The redesigned Silverado introduced some interesting new powertrains—a diesel V-6 that's EPA rated as high as 33 mpg highway and a turbocharged four-cylinder that will tow 9600 pounds—but most Silverados are still built with pushrod gas V-8s. If you tell someone, "I have a Silverado with the 5.3-liter V-8 and a six-speed automatic," you could be talking about a 2021 or a 2009 model. More than any other full-size truck, the Silverado leans on tradition.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Recalled For Incorrect Spare Tire Size

General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a recall for certain 2020 and 2021 model year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks that were shipped with the incorrect factory spare tire. The problem: affected vehicles were all ordered with either the 20-inch accessory road...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra Limited Denali Gets Option Package Rename

The 2022 model year ushers in the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, a “stop-gap” model intended to bridge the gap between the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. Notably, the optional Denali Ultimate Package offered for the 2021 model year has been renamed with the introduction of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.
CarsSFGate

Carl Black Roswell is offering a service coupon for a discount on most ACDelco Gold batteries

Drivers in the Roswell area can get discounted vehicle maintenance at Carl Black Roswell. Carl Black Roswell, a GMC and Buick dealership, is offering a service coupon for a discount on most ACDelco Gold batteries. Right now, drivers in the Roswell area can find discounted vehicle maintenance for several vehicle parts and services at Carl Black Roswell. Most ACDelco Golf batteries can be installed for just $159.95 and come with a 30-month free-replacement limited warranty.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty Discount Offers Scarce In July 2021

During July 2021, Ford Super Duty discount offers continue to be nearly non-existent, though The Blue Oval is offering a 3.9 percent APR financing to qualifying buyers in select markets. As Ford Authority reported previously, it looks like the automaker is no longer offering manufacturer discounts for remaining 2020 model...
Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra 1500 vs. GMC Sierra HD: Visual Comparison

As GM Authority explained previously, GMC Sierra HD buyers don’t simply want a bigger GMC Sierra 1500 when it comes to exterior styling. When buyers step up to the bigger heavy-duty pickup model, they expect a number of things beyond the obvious increase in capability; they also expect a unique aesthetic that stands apart from the light-duty models. As such, the GMC Sierra HD offers a unique look compared to the 1500 models. Here’s what makes it different.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Discount Takes Up To $4,500 Off During August 2021

A GMC Sierra discount offers up to $4,500 off select 2021 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab models during August 2021. Meanwhile, lesser incentives are available for Double Cab and Regular Cab models. In addition, General Motors is offering various leases for select 2021 Sierra 1500 models, which vary by market. It...
Carsgmauthority.com

Mechanic Discusses Common Problems With Used GMC Acadia Models: Video

The chip shortage has had a few strange effects on the automotive industry. With fewer new vehicles rolling off assembly lines, many consumers are turning to the used market. These inventory shortages have driven up the price of both new and used vehicles – making it much more difficult to get a good deal on a daily driver. This scenario has some motorists paying for costly repairs on their existing vehicle that they never would have previously – as well-known YouTube mechanic Car Wizard explained in a recent video featuring a customer’s worn-out 2015 GMC Acadia.
Nashville, TNTimes Union

Carl Black Nashville is offering a wiper blade rebate to drivers in the Nashville, TN area

Drivers in Nashville can find a $15 rebate on vehicle wiper blades at Carl Black Nashville. Carl Black Nashville, a Chevrolet dealership, is offering a wiper blade rebate to drivers in the Nashville, TN area. Drivers do not have to drive a Chevrolet vehicle to take advantage of this special offer. The wiper blades available with the rebate are ACDelco wiper blades, which can fit a variety of vehicle makes and models.
CarsEllsworth American

On the Road Review: GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

If you could drive a full-size pickup truck that delivered 30-plus mpg, could tow up to 9,300 pounds and pump out 460 pound/feet of tire-twisting torque — all while whisking five people down the road in utter comfort — you might be tempted to think, where do I sign up! The reality is that this is possible from GM, Ford and Ram with their latest diesel-powered half-ton pickups. This week’s GMC Sierra is the latest example of what has become the norm.
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2022 Lexus GX 460 offers a Black Line Special Edition model

Lexus has revealed details about its new 2022 GX 460. For 2022, the automaker is offering the first-ever GX Black Line Special Edition that’s available in three colors, with one exclusive color. Colors include Starfire Pearl, Black Onyx, and Nori Green Pearl. The Black Line Special Edition is based on the GX Premium grade.
Orlando, FLTimes Union

Carl Black Orlando has special offers available for the purchase of 2021 Buick SUVs

Drivers in the Orlando area can finance select 2021 Buick SUV models with 0% APR for 72 months. Carl Black Orlando, a Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership, has special offers available for the purchase of 2021 Buick SUVs during the month of August 2021. Drivers in the Orlando area can finance select 2021 Buick SUV models with 0% APR (Annual Percentage Rates) for 72 months if they are well-qualified buyers. An additional $500 Purchase Allowance is available for current eligible Buick or GMC owners or lessees to go towards the cost of their new vehicle.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Cadillac XT5 Discount Takes Up To $1,500 Off Price In August 2021

During August 2021, a featured Cadillac XT5 discount includes a cashback rebate of up to $1,500. Meanwhile, a second offer includes 0.9 percent APR financing for well-qualified buyers along with a $500 cash allowance on all 2021 XT5 models. A $1,000 lease incentive is also available for 2021 XT5 models...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $5,900 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice. Nav System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, Heated Rear Seat, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Onboard Communications System,...
Retailfordauthority.com

Ford Edge Discount Offers $3,500 Plus Special Financing In August 2021

Ford Edge discount offers vary slightly by region during August 2021. The largest observed incentive is a $3,500 cashback rebate for 2021 models in select markets, with the discount being comprised of a trade assist offer and a time-sensitive retail order bonus. The total cash allowance is then coupled with a low-interest financing offer.
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain Recalled Over Faulty Tires

General Motors has issued a safety recall for certain Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles for a problem related to the roof rail airbags. The problem: affected vehicles, which range from the 2021 to 2022 model years, have factory Hankook tires that may have been manufactured with an insufficient amount of curative agent, which could cause tread separation.
Buying CarsWiscnews.com

Best Lease Deals On Pickups For August 2021

Bargain hunters looking for leftover 2021 pickups better get a move on. Some new 2022s from General Motors join the Top 10 Best Lease Deals for Pickups in August, a sign that the supply of 2022 models could be improving, and that leftover 2021s are maybe starting to run out of stock.
CarsTruth About Cars

Any Takers? Chevrolet Previews Rear-Wheel Steering on Silverado EV

With Ford currently enjoying the brunt of the all-electric pickup coverage, General Motors needed to something to help highlight its Silverado EV and come up with rear-wheel steering. It’s something the upcoming electric F-150 will lack and could give the Chevy some advantages when moseying around a cluttered construction site or tight urban landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy