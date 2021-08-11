Newport News standoff followed drug robbery that left a man dead in James City County, court documents say

A man who was wanted in a killing from James City County on Sunday was arrested after a three-hour standoff Tuesday at the Newport News Inn, at 12880 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Peter Dujardin/Daily Press

A man wanted in a James City County slaying over the weekend was arrested after a three-hour standoff Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

Just after 3 p.m., James City Police spotted the man in the parking lot of the Newport News Inn, a motel at 12880 Jefferson Ave., south of Fort Eustis. When they called out to him, he ran into a motel room and locked the door.

That triggered a massive law enforcement response, with the Newport News Police Swat Team, James City police, the State Police and FBI.

“They turned the scene over to us, and our negotiators took control at that point,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.

A police sharpshooter took a position about 30 yards from the motel room. Other SWAT team officers stood just outside the room, with an armored vehicle also pulling up.

Northbound traffic on Jefferson was diverted, though southbound traffic continued. About 30 onlookers watched the events unfold from across the six-lane roadway.

The tactical officers established communication with the suspect, and he walked out of the motel room with his hands up about 6:15 p.m.

About 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police found Diamont’e Malik Brown, 22, of York County, lying on the street on Alesa Drive, near Carriage Road. Brown was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, also 22, was shot in the same incident, though his wounds are not considered life-threatening.

After the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday, Drew walked across Jefferson Avenue to tell onlookers about the arrest.

Several hours earlier, the police chief said, James City County officers had seen the man at the Newport News motel, leading to the standoff.

“Everybody is safe,” Drew told the onlookers. “He came out and gave himself up. James City County will take custody now.”

Two women told Drew that a nearby dance studio was locked down because of the standoff, with parents still waiting to pick up their kids. Drew walked over to the studio and explained that the incident had concluded.

Police later identified the man as Naieveo Alidro Hairston, 42, of Woodall Court in Newport News. He is charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree murder.

A criminal complaint filed in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court said that Brown and the other shooting victim, Jordan Lawson, had planned to buy “a large amount of marijuana” that night.

A juvenile who had arranged the weed for cash deal met with them on Magazine Road in James City County. Another man — later determined to be Hairston — entered the back seat of their car.

Lawson told investigators that the group “briefly drove around and began to conduct the transaction when he heard shots being fired from the back seat, behind the driver’s seat,” according to the criminal complaint by Officer M. Renner.

Lawson opened the door and ran from the car, feeling pain in his calf. “He realized he had been shot in the leg,” but ran to a nearby house and asked for help.

But Brown was found dead on the roadway. “No marijuana or cash were found in the vehicle after the shooting,” Renner wrote.

Lawson later identified Hairston as the shooter from security camera footage and Facebook photos, the complaint said, adding that Hairston’s distinctive limp also helped to identify him.

Hairston was arraigned Wednesday on murder, malicious wounding, robbery and gun charges, and is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

