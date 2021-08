The Century21 Clinkenbeard office in Sallisaw welcomes April McGarrah. McGarrah is a five-year seasoned agent. McGarrah moved to Sallisaw in 1985 and ran a car lot here for 12 years then moved to Lake Tenkiller in 2015. She has extensive real estate knowledge for the lake and surrounding areas and is now residing back in Sallisaw. An agency spokesperson said whether you are looking for that…