For the first time since 2015, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team is headed to Hastings, Nebraska, to begin play Wednesday night. “First, we’re excited to win state, and that was primary goal No. 1, but when this opportunity presents itself, we quickly snapped into ‘let’s keep it going’ mode,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Obviously, going to this is big for us and our program, and we expect all of the competition to be solid and baseball savvy, so things will not come easy there.”