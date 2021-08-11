Big defensive lineman T.J. Slaton making big impression at Packers camp

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).