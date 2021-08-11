Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Rehabbing at Triple-A

Frankoff (forearm) completed his second rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Friday, working 4.2 innings while surrendering five runs on four hits and four walks. The Diamondbacks seem to be having Frankoff build up for starting duty during his rehab assignment, but he likely won't be anything more than an insurance option in the event the big club loses a rotation member at any point in the second half. Even if a starting role opens up for Frankoff, he's unlikely to provide much fantasy value after posting a 9.20 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across his 14.2 innings in the majors this season before landing on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm injury.