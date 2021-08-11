Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' Seth Frankoff: Rehabbing at Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Frankoff (forearm) completed his second rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Friday, working 4.2 innings while surrendering five runs on four hits and four walks. The Diamondbacks seem to be having Frankoff build up for starting duty during his rehab assignment, but he likely won't be anything more than an insurance option in the event the big club loses a rotation member at any point in the second half. Even if a starting role opens up for Frankoff, he's unlikely to provide much fantasy value after posting a 9.20 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across his 14.2 innings in the majors this season before landing on the 60-day injured list with a right forearm injury.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Triple A#Rehab#Triple A Reno#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ellis' contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old doesn't have any noteworthy tool beyond his plus raw power, but he's performed well at the Triple-A level this season, hitting .286/.396/.554 with 13 homers in 65 games for Reno. He's primarily played third base, with the occasional start at first and second.
MLBdailydodgers.com

July 30: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

A look at the series and pitching matchups for the three-game series at Chase Field in Arizona this weekend. It will likely include a bullpen game since the Dodgers reportedly traded their Saturday starter.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Starts Sunday

Marte started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 13-0 loss to the Dodgers. Marte was activated off the injured list Saturday but did not appear in a game until Sunday's blowout loss to Los Angeles. He was the lone member of the starting lineup with a batting average higher than .259.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/3 Gamethread: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants are hoping to build on a wild series opener win on Monday, though I think they’d be happy to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in more convincing fashion tonight. To do that they’ll have to score runs on one of their franchise legends, Madison Bumgarner. It’s only...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Ladies and Gentlemen, your 2022 Diamondbacks!

I was inspired by this post on MLB Trade Rumors to take a position by position look at where the Diamondbacks will stand in 2022. It's not particularly encouraging, but it might be better than the Cubs, anyway. Catcher. Carson Kelly remains as the incumbent, but Daulton Varsho will probably...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks announce 2022 schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 regular-season schedule, as announced by Major League Baseball, features Opening Day on Thursday, March 31 @ Brewers, the home opener on Thursday, April 7 vs. Padres as well as 5 home holiday weekends for Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Throws in ACL game

Weaver (shoulder) allowed one run on four hits while striking out six over three innings for the Diamondbacks' entry in the Arizona Complex League on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Repbulic reports. Weaver's fastball lived in the 93-94 mph range, which is right at his season mark. He's expected...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Takes loss in ninth inning

Peacock (5-7) was tagged with the relief loss Tuesday against the Giants after giving up an unearned run on one hit and one walk across two-thirds of an inning. Peacock took the mound after the Diamondbacks scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score. He found himself with runners on second and third with two outs, and a fielding error by Christian Walker allowed LaMonte Wade to score. The right-hander has posted a 3.57 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over his last eight appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Noe Ramirez: Cleared for activity

Ramirez (COVID-19 protocols) was cleared to resume all baseball activities and rejoin teammates prior to Tuesday's game. While Ramirez could have been available for Tuesday's loss to the Giants, the Diamondbacks held him back to run through team-defined protocols and make sure he's ready. At the time of his placement on the COVID-19 list, the end of Arizona's bullpen was in the flux as the team traded closer Joakim Soria. Ramirez had been a steady eighth-inning setup man, but he never got the chance to close games after the Soria trade. With Ramirez back, he could be in line for saves.
MLBkrcrtv.com

Gausman expected to start as Giants take on Diamondbacks in San Francisco

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-79, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-41, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (10-5, 2.31 ERA, .94 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -262, Diamondbacks +216; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Rehab start on tap Saturday

Weaver (shoulder) is scheduled to throw about 60 pitches in a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Reno, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander covered three innings during an Arizona Complex League game Monday, and he'll continue building up his workload at Triple-A. Weaver has been on the shelf since mid-May with a strained rotator cuff, but he could rejoin the Diamondbacks' rotation next week if all goes well during Saturday's outing.
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Diamondbacks OF Kole Calhoun (hamstring) placed on IL

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring prior to Thursday night's home game against the San Diego Padres. Calhoun was injured while running the bases during the second inning of Wednesday's loss against the San Francisco Giants. It is...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

D-backs' Madison Bumgarner, Padres' Blake Snell match up again

Pavin Smith has been a bright spot during a truly dismal season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old rookie looks to follow up a career-best, four-RBI outing when the Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Friday night in the second contest of a four-game series in Phoenix. Smith went...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds sent Mike Moustakas on rehab to Triple-A Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds sprung a surprise on everyone this afternoon when they announced that Mike Moustakas would begin a rehab assignment tonight with the Triple-A Louisville Bats. Moustakas will be joining outfielder Nick Senzel and reliever Lucas Sims in Iowa where the Bats are taking on the Cubs. We knew...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds send Tejay Antone to Triple-A on a rehab assignment

The Cincinnati Reds sent right-handed reliever Tejay Antone to join Triple-A Louisville today on a rehab assignment. The Bats are currently in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s been both an incredible and a tough year for Antone. He’s pitched in 22 games for the Reds this season and posted a 1.87 ERA. That’s the incredible part. But the tough part is that he’s only pitched in two games since June 6th and has had two different trips to the injured list – last pitching on June 24th against Atlanta when he allowed two runs in an inning of work. That was only the third game he had allowed a run on the season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...

Comments / 0

Community Policy