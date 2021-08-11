Cancel
Angels' Max Stassi: Not starting nightcap

 3 days ago

Stassi is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. Stassi went 1-for-4 in Game 1, and it's not a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the plate in the nightcap for Los Angeles.

