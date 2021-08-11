Rockies' Colton Welker: Reinstated from suspension

Welker (suspension) rejoined Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and has gone 3-for-10 with a double, three RBI and a run in his first two games of the season for the affilate. After completing the 80-game suspension he received in May for violating MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Welker was finally cleared to report to the Rockies' top affiliate. Before his suspension lapsed, Welker was able to complete a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. Between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Spokane, Welker slashed .194/.268/.500 over 10 games.