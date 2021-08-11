Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies' Colton Welker: Reinstated from suspension

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Welker (suspension) rejoined Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday and has gone 3-for-10 with a double, three RBI and a run in his first two games of the season for the affilate. After completing the 80-game suspension he received in May for violating MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Welker was finally cleared to report to the Rockies' top affiliate. Before his suspension lapsed, Welker was able to complete a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. Between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Spokane, Welker slashed .194/.268/.500 over 10 games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Albuquerque#Reinstated#Arizona Complex League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies prospects: Colton Welker homers, Greg Bird surging

Mar 26, 2021; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Colton Welker (79) throws to first base against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. Let’s take a look at some of the news coming out of the Colorado Rockies minor...
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Detroit Tigers outfielder would be perfect trade target

The SF Giants are in need of an outfield bat and one Detroit Tigers outfielder would be a perfect trade target. Robbie Grossman brings a diverse skillset to the table that the Giants could leverage in several different ways. The only question is, are the Tigers looking to deal the switch-hitting outfielder?
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Return package revealed for Detroit Tigers trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB trade deadline is just over 2 hours away and the Detroit Tigers have gotten in on the action as they have traded Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers. We now know the return package for Norris and according to Jason Beck, who also reported the trade first, the Tigers are getting RHP Reese Olsen from the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have lost 8 of their past 10 games, including six in a row, bringing them to a season-high 11 games under .500. And that’s before they face Corbin Burnes tonight with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Willson Contreras, C.
MLBkxnet.com

Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 — and before he returns to Detroit for the team’s next homestand, there’s another game to play in Baltimore. “He’s playing,” manager A.J. Hinch said, before he was even asked. “I’ve talked to him, and we’re not going to test baseball fate. We really want him to hit it whenever he’s supposed to hit it. Maybe it’s (Thursday), maybe it’s not.”
MLBDetroit Free Press

How Renato Nunez earned another chance with Detroit Tigers: 'Everything just clicked'

Renato Nunez deserved a return to the Detroit Tigers. Injuries to outfielders Akil Baddoo (seven-day injured list, concussion) and Derek Hill (10-day injured list, ribcage contusion) provided the pathway back to a spot on the active roster, but the 27-year-old made his case with his numbers in Triple-A Toledo. "Everything...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Jake Odorizzi, Astros shut out Rockies

Taylor Jones roped doubles in consecutive at-bats and the Houston Astros claimed the opener of a two-game interleague series against the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-0 Tuesday. Five Astros pitched combined on a five-hit shutout. Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-6) took a step toward reclaiming the form he showed prior to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Urias not in Brewers' Friday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Urias is being replaced at third base by Eduardo Escobar against Giants starter Logan Webb. In 390 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .233 batting average with a .741 OPS, 13 home...
MLBaudacy.com

Pat Caputo: Carlos Correa to Tigers intriguing, but at what cost?

Astros' shortstop Carlos Correa represents a dream for Tigers' fans. Imagine the celebration if the pending free agent, who turns 27 in September, were to be reunited with his former manager, A.J. Hinch. Owner Chris Ilitch would undoubtedly be hailed after being portrayed as cheap during the Tigers' rebuild. General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy