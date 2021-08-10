Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Help remembering an app name

By jtbayly
Tidbits
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article@ace has in the past mentioned an application that can be used for collecting web research. Perhaps it was even a sponsor of tidbits. I’m wondering what it was called and if it’s still around. Can anybody help me out? I just don’t know what to search for.

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Latest Fitness App Ranking Finds New Names Taking Victory Laps

Little late to be thinking about fitness apps for swimsuit season, you say?. You’ve come to the wrong place with that attitude, friend-o. When it comes to PYMNTS' Provider Ranking of Fitness Apps, it’s always three months before “the season” — and there’s never, ever a bad time to download a workout app and move that mess around. We’re talking about personal fitness here. It’s kind of important.
Weight Lossocmomblog.com

How Nutrition And Training Apps Are Helping People Accomplish Their Goals Faster

The fitness and nutrition industry has seen a sharp increase in popularity in the digital age as more people now find it easier to access these services online. Mobile apps that offer fitness and nutrition training have been key contributors to this. By downloading these apps, users can get free or paid access to expertise from trainers and nutritionists in the palm of their hands. Following are some of the benefits that these mobile apps come with.
Cell PhonesWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Alarm clock app suggestions to help get you moving

Now that kids are either back in school or heading there soon, families are ditching the summer chill and getting back into the swing of things with routines. That can be a challenge if you’re kids need to get up early enough to catch a school bus. If you haven’t had to drive the kids to school because they (you) overslept, these alarm clock apps are guaranteed to get them (or you) out of bed on time.
Cell Phonesaccessandmobilityprofessional.com

Widex helps empower hearing aid users with new mobile app feature

Hearing aids and hearing care solutions provider, Widex, has introduced a new mobile app feature to help empower hearing aid users. With up to 20% of new hearing aid users reporting difficulties and frustration in becoming familiar with their devices, Widex said the My Guide tool, a new feature in the WIDEX MOMENT mobile app, has been developed to make hearing aid adoption period as painless and positive as possible.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Allstar app helps enforce security best practices for GitHub projects

Google and the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) have released Allstar, an app that allows organizations / owners of GitHub repositories to set up security policy expectations for GitHub projects and to make sure that these policies are adhered to. When the app detects a repository is out of compliance,...
TechnologyTidbits

#1574: FAQ about Apple’s “Expanded Protections for Children,” control third-party displays with Lunar, signing group cards during a pandemic

Apple ignited a firestorm of controversy last week when it announced new features designed to protect children by scanning iCloud Photos uploads for known child sexual abuse material and identifying images of a sensitive nature in Messages. Glenn Fleishman and Rich Mogull have compiled an extensive FAQ on how the technology works and how Apple is responding to privacy concerns. If you’ve had trouble controlling brightness on a third-party display from an M1-based Mac, we can explain why. New contributor TJ Luoma reviews Lunar, a utility that implements a technology missing in M1-based Macs to control third-party displays. Finally, Adam Engst wanted his running group to sign a card for a departing friend but struggled to figure out how to pull it off during the pandemic. He shares his solution so others can learn from his research. Notable Mac app releases this week include Quicken 6.3, Alfred 4.5, Ulysses 23.1, and Art Text 4.1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy