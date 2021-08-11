Data Shows Cyberattack Ransom Up 82 Pct Since 2020

In July we saw arguably one of the worst ransomware attacks in history compromise up to 1,500 businesses around the globe. Not only are these attacks worsening, but are becoming more frequent—the FBI received nearly 2,500 ransomware complaints in 2020, an increase of about 20% from 2019. This year is shaping up to be the worst yet, with headlines focused on the recent high-profile attacks and breaches on the likes of Colonial Pipeline and the continued aftermath of SolarWinds. Organizations are struggling to prevent devastating data loss from ransomware attacks, highlighting the vital need for cloud backup to mitigate damage and outages.