Chvrches released their rendition of Echo & The Bunny Man’s “Killing Moon” track from 1984, making it the dream-pop track we didn’t know we needed. The trio marries this classic with the synth pop sensibilities of a more modern era, the heavy drums melding into the keys and the female vocal sitting right up there with the high synths, sounding like its always belonged there. The original “Killing Moon,” not having as many high end frequencies, has a different feel to it overall, with Chvrches making the track as a whole feel as if it was meant to transport you to another dimension.