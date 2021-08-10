Caladrius Biosciences Inc Com

Cancel
Zzlangerhans (98.24) Submitted: 1/12/2017 1:28:03 PM :. I was thinking about the controversy about the high price of medicines last night, and the oversimplifications being propagated by politicians like Trump and Sanders. They would like everyone to believe that the problem is simply the greed of pharmaceutical companies. As investors and traders, we understand that it is impossible for companies to be greedy. The mission of the BoD and executive suite is to maximize profits and therefore the returns for their shareholders, within the limits of what the law allows. When they fail to execute on that mission, they are fired. If politicians ask them to exercise pricing restraint in some undefined manner, they place executives in an impossible position. Who knows how much restraint is enough, and how much is too much? It becomes an invisible line that results in a public flogging in front of a congressional committee once it is overstepped. It's really the responsibility of politicians to create laws and policies that clearly regulate pharmaceutical pricing, if that is what they desire. The main problem with that sentence is the placement of the words "politicians" and "responsibility" in close proximity. Investors and traders also know that pharmaceutical companies are far from a bottomless hole into which patients' and payors' money is poured. We understand acutely what the inflows, outflows, and actual profits are because we own these companies. We don't own them because we have billions or even millions to throw around. We own them because we believe in them long-term, but few of us are getting rich by owning them. We seem to be the only ones who understand that reducing drug pricing indiscriminately will chill drug development, because no one will buy stock in pharmaceutical companies with no prospect of profits.

