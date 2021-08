Nola allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision against Washington on Thursday. He also had seven strikeouts. Nola was sitting on a 2-0 lead through three innings but gave up an RBI single to Carter Kieboom and then hit Tres Barrera with the bases loaded in the fourth. The big blast came on Josh Bell's three-run homer in the fifth, which was the seventh long ball offered up by Nola in his last six starts. The 28-year-old Nola continues to endure an up-and-down campaign, logging a 4.49 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 152:28 K:BB in 126.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a home start against the Dodgers next week.