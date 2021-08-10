Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

McKinney to spray for West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes

By Brooklynn Cooper
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of McKinney announced it would spray for mosquitoes east of Woodson Drive beginning Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. The decision to treat this area comes after local mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to a city news release. The spray area is generally west of...

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
West, TX
West, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile#West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Estates#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Construction Closures in Mesquite This Weekend

Expect heavy traffic delays around construction projects planned in Mesquite this weekend. Interstate 30 will close near Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway this weekend for bridge construction. Delays are likely. Friday Night. All closures for Part 1 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. All lanes of...
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Denton City Council Passes Temporary Mask Mandate, ‘Strongly Urges’ Face Coverings In Public, Indoor Spaces Too

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton has joined Dallas County in defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans local governments from issuing mask mandates. Denton City Council Thursday night voted to pass a mask mandate applying to all city entities, including businesses, schools and city buildings. It goes into effect Friday, Aug. 13.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Denton City Council implements mask mandate

The Denton City Council voted 5-2 on Thursday night to implement a mask mandate, defying an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans municipalities from such mandates. The Denton mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sept. 30. It strongly urges people to wear a face mask in public and requires face coverings in all city buildings. It also says that all childcare centers, schools and commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public in Denton must develop and implement a health and safety policy that must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking for all employees, customers, teachers, staff, students and visitors. As recently as Tuesday, Denton ISD maintained that masks will be encouraged but not required.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How McKenna Park in Denton was named

Although George McKenna never lived in Denton, he visited the city many times when he was growing up in Denton County between Argyle and Roanoke. McKenna became an engineer, got married and moved to Fort Worth sometime around 1900. In 1952, a year after his wife’s death, 83-year-old McKenna contacted the city of Denton about leaving his life savings to the city. He pledged about $8,000, equivalent to $82,000 in 2021, to the cause. McKenna wanted a park to bear his name; his legacy would provide generations of Denton children a place to play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy