McKinney to spray for West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes

The Denton City Council voted 5-2 on Thursday night to implement a mask mandate, defying an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that bans municipalities from such mandates. The Denton mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sept. 30. It strongly urges people to wear a face mask in public and requires face coverings in all city buildings. It also says that all childcare centers, schools and commercial entities that provide goods or services directly to the public in Denton must develop and implement a health and safety policy that must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking for all employees, customers, teachers, staff, students and visitors. As recently as Tuesday, Denton ISD maintained that masks will be encouraged but not required.