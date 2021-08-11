Cancel
Stillwater, OK

Feeding the body, mind and spirt- Modella Art Gallery brings cultural events to downtown

By Michelle Charles mcharles@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
The News Press
 3 days ago
Lindsey Churchill

For the past several years, the Modella Gallery has been contributing to the cultural landscape in downtown Stillwater by hosting art shows and artist talks, movie screenings, live music and other special events.

Now the gallery is expanding its community outreach with the “Let’s Talk” dinner series. The dinners combine communal dining and thought-provoking conversation to explore timely topics as they raise funds to support the nonprofit gallery.

Gallery board members Valerie Bloodgood and Bonnie Hammond said they like the idea of people from across the community getting together and breaking bread as they discuss issues and ideas.

So far the dinner has attracted many of the same people who show up to support the arts and progressive causes, but Bloodgood and Hammond said they hope to attract more diverse crowds and bridge some of the gaps that develop when people don’t get to know each other or talk.

In May, just before the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, diners were joined by historian and archivist Autumn Brown, who explored that chapter in our American and Oklahoma history and its lasting impact.

Future topics will be generated in part from suggestions made by people attending the quarterly dinners.

The second installment focusing on Gender Equality begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 721 S. Main St.

Dr. Lindsey Churchill, Associate Professor of History and Director of the Women’s Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center at the University of Central Oklahoma, will present and lead the discussion. Churchill is the creator and director of the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program at UCO, where she mentors students at the Center, including some who act as peer sexual health educators.

She has been honored with the Oklahoma Human Rights Award from the United Nations Association and Oklahoma University Human Rights Association and received the DaVinci Fellows Award for the state of Oklahoma in 2020.

The evening begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. The menu includes watermelon feta and mint salad, a chicken and butternut squash entree, kale with cranberry couscous and Chantilly cake for dessert. Limited reservations are $35 per person and proof of vaccination is required to attend. Reservations can be made online at www.modellaletstalk.weebly.com.

The Oct. 21 installment will deal with the concept of environmental racism.

The Jan. 20 dinner will explore the Osage Murders, a chapter of Oklahoma history being depicted in a film directed by Martin Scorsese that is currently in production around Pawhuska and Hominy. The film is based on David Gann’s book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

Modella Gallery is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information go to modellaartgallery.org.

Twitter: @mcharlesNP

