Are you reading the Bible through with me? Grab your pen and journal, and get ready to write your thoughts as you journey through the Bible. Read Exodus 19-21 today. Note in chapter 19 that God told Moses He was going to speak to the Israelites and give them rules to govern themselves. But first, the people were required to “consecrate” themselves before they could go near to the presence of God. The Lord first called the people to the mountain with a ram’s blast and then appeared to the people of Israel in a smoky cloud, with thunder and lightning on a quaking mountain. How miraculous and amazing that the people were able to be that close to God and see His great power!