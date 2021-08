On Jan. 20, newly inaugurated President Biden halted the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline. On June 9, TC Energy officially canceled the project. This stand against the oil industry was a joyous moment for environmental advocates across the country, but it represents a victory on just one of many fronts being fought. Despite tireless actions by Indigenous Water Protectors and national pressure through media campaigns and protests, outdated energy corporations continue forcing their dirty oil through the soil. The permit and construction process for Lines 5 and 3 — pipeline expansions through upper Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan by the Canadian energy company Enbridge — are still in the works.