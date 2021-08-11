Estheticians Say Their Skin "Has Never Felt and Looked Better" Thanks to This Clean Face Oil

I'll be honest, I have little to complain about when it comes to the general state of my skin. I've never had to deal with serious, cystic acne, just the occasional zit here and there, typically during that time of the month. But something changed once the pandemic hit. I'm not sure what the real cause behind my skin's rebellion was, but I'll chalk it up to stress wreaking havoc on my hormones. Regardless of the reason, a new pimple seemed to appear on my forehead and chin every single day. And even though I avoided picking the zits (for the most part), they still left behind the dreaded dark mark: post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I decided to change up my skin-care routine, and after about six to eight weeks of consistency, even though my dark spots hadn't completely faded, my skin appeared to reach a form of equilibrium—it was looking smoother, more even, and I'd managed to avoid any breakouts. Everything was great...until my skin started to freak out again. Around that same time, I received a sample of Dieux Skin's new Deliverance Serum. I noticed that it had niacinamide in the formula, an ingredient that helps soothe inflammation and solve pigmentation issues, so I decided to introduce it into my routine. It was a complete game changer for my skin—keep reading to find out why.