Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Coca-Cola x Morphe Drop a Sweet "Cherry Coke" Makeup Collection

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola and Morphe have teamed up on another makeup collection. Dubbed “Cherry Coke,” the range includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, blush and makeup sponge. The Cheerfully Cherry Artistry Palette comes with 18 shades featuring neutrals, bold berries and reds in matte, glitter and satin finishes. Add a pop of shine to your lips with the Cherry Lip Glaze, which boasts a daring black cherry hue. If you’re always on the go, the Cherry Refresher Lip and Cheek Duo is the perfect product for you as it comes with a black-cherry lip glaze and cherry-toned blush in one case. Rounding off the line is the Bunch O’Cherries Three-Piece Beauty Sponge Set made out of velvety microfiber material.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Black Cherry#Cherries#Coke#The Coca Cola X Morphe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Simple Coca-Cola Cake

This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces (1...
Food & DrinksMidland Reporter-Telegram

Coca-Cola changed the recipe of Coke Zero. Is this the new New Coke?

Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Coca-Cola is reportedly rolling out a new version of Coke Zero across the U.S. that's supposed to taste more like regular, not-sugar-free Coke. But some people are already unhappy with this new and supposedly improved edition of the soda.
BusinessPress Democrat

Coca-Cola is changing the flavor of a soda, again

Coca-Cola changed the flavor of its soda in 1985 and enraged a nation. Now, the company is doing it again, risking another outcry. This time, it is changing the taste and look of one of its most popular soft drinks: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, better known as Coke Zero, the diet spinoff that is supposed to closely resemble the sugary version of “classic” Coke.
Lifestyletheimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (2021)

If you’re thinking, “Wait, didn’t Coca-Cola juuuuuuuuuuuuuuuust reformulate Coke Zero Sugar?” Yes, it did back in 2017, when it also went from being called Coca-Cola Zero (cool name) to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (not that cool of a name for some reason). But a better question to ask is, “Why did...
Makeupmoneytalksnews.com

25 Brands With National Lipstick Day Freebies or Sales

Red lipstick is as much a wardrobe staple as the little black dress. Perhaps you have a lipstick tube in every bag, pocket and glove compartment for when you need a quick touch-up. There’s no arguing this must-have makeup piece deserves to be celebrated — and today’s that day. July...
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

Forever 21 has launched another collaboration with Juicy Couture! The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture exclusive collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears. The collaboration's second range features velour tracksuits, embellished sweatpants,...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

With Jéan Debuts '90s Vintage-Inspired "Sensation" Collection

With Jéan is back with another collection for the Spring/Summer 2021 season. The first drop of the line dubbed “Sensation” consists of 10 flattering silhouettes including dresses, skirts, corsets and more. “We drew inspiration from Slim Aarons and his imagery’s ability to recount the fascination of the past century,” With...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Waffle Cone Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

ColourPop Waffle Cone Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) includes a shimmery, pale green paired with three mattes (light brown, deep brown, and light teal). The shimmery green was slightly sheerer and didn’t last quite as long as the mattes, but the mattes were pigmented, blendable, and easy to work with overall.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Morphe Cherry Coke Artistry Palette Is Looking All Kinds of Too Faced To Me

I haven’t technically been inclined to haul past Morphe x Coca Coal Collecitons but that new Morphe Cherry Coke Artistry Palette is giving off crazy Too Faced vibes and I don’t hate it. Look at that it! Am I right? The palette contains 18 eyeshadows inspired by Cherry Coke and will be $24. The collection also includes the following items:
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Coca-Cola celebrates the value of friendship in an innovative way

As the melody is etched in people’s memories, Coca-Cola has always celebrated the value of friendship. From buying the world a Coke to sharing a Coke with a friend, that iconic beverage is more than just a sip of refreshment. In this recent NFT offering, the brand looks to another way to foster that friendship bond.
ApparelElite Daily

The 13 Best Petite Dresses

Petite clothing has its own set of considerations — from dress length to proportions — so it’s not surprising that an entire cottage industry of fashion blogs has cropped up dedicated to the subject. From too-long hems to straps that don’t cater to your torso length, shopping for a dress that will actually fit petite dimensions can be a real nightmare. Fortunately, the best petite dresses either come in dedicated petite sizes or feature a cut that naturally works without having to make a trip to the tailor.
MakeupByrdie

Lilly Lashes: Brand Review and 5 of the Best Products, Revealed

Lilly Lashes has redefined what it means to elevate your lash game. Since the launch of the iconic "3D lashes" back in 2013, the brand’s collections have gone from strength to strength. Lilly Lashes prides itself on creating lashes that are easy to apply, comfortable enough to wear all day long, and dramatic enough to give your eyes that wow factor. It’s no surprise that the brand has a cult following that also includes some of the world’s most glamorous celebrities: JLo, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B have all worn Lilly Lashes to red-carpet events.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Dior Night Bird (459) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Dior Night Bird (459) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a new, limited edition palette from the brand's fall collection. All five shades had semi-opaque to opaque color coverage, were blendable, and long-lasting. The formula felt like a gel-powder hybrid, so they have a more "baked" quality to them, which can require a slightly heavier hand if one is used to working with more powdery formulas.
Apparelvivaglammagazine.com

10 Luxurious Clothing Brands With Best T-shirt Collection

Fashion is always a part of everyone’s life, no matter what we wear. However, some consider fashion as luxuriously classy clothes made with exquisite designs, and some consider fashion as an everyday style. Both, irrespective of the type of clothing and accessories, are considered fashion. Thus, fashion is an inclusive term. There are a plethora of blogs on luxurious designer fashion collections and the best brands for them.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

This Minimalist Sterling-Silver Jewelry Line Is About to Become Your Daily Go-To

While I’ve been known to impulse-buy cheap, trendy jewelry pieces from time to time, like pretty much everyone on TikTok, I too, am currently loving the enamel ring trend — but these inexpensive items will never replace my timeless, go-to sterling silver staples. Frankly, they never go out of style, and perhaps more importantly, they don’t leave a weird, greenish residue on my skin (if you know, you know.). While I already have a solid assortment of sterling silver staples in my collection, when I discovered Accents By Affinity jewelry, I was decidedly excited enough to invest in a few more pieces to refresh my current lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy