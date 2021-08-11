Coca-Cola x Morphe Drop a Sweet "Cherry Coke" Makeup Collection

Coca-Cola and Morphe have teamed up on another makeup collection. Dubbed “Cherry Coke,” the range includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, blush and makeup sponge. The Cheerfully Cherry Artistry Palette comes with 18 shades featuring neutrals, bold berries and reds in matte, glitter and satin finishes. Add a pop of shine to your lips with the Cherry Lip Glaze, which boasts a daring black cherry hue. If you’re always on the go, the Cherry Refresher Lip and Cheek Duo is the perfect product for you as it comes with a black-cherry lip glaze and cherry-toned blush in one case. Rounding off the line is the Bunch O’Cherries Three-Piece Beauty Sponge Set made out of velvety microfiber material.