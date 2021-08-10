Cancel
WordPress Download Manager Pro v6.0.6 Special Pack

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWordPress Download Manager Pro v6.0.6 Special Pack (Developer Version) for up to 48 websites is the best WordPress plugin for managing files and selling digital products. WordPress Download Manager Pro isn’t just another WordPress plugin. WordPress Download Manager is the best file / document management plugin to manage, track, control file downloads and a complete e-commerce solution for selling digital products from your WordPress site. WordPress Download Manager Pro is packed with all the features you will ever need to sell and monitor file downloads, such as price changes, licensing, password protection, visibility of downloads based on member roles and capabilities, hit counter and many other features.

