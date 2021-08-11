Severe Weather Statement issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Bernardino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 659 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29 to 10 miles northwest of Vidal Junction to 8 miles southwest of Big River to 14 miles west of Bouse, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Earp, Vidal Junction and Big River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH