BURBANK (CBSLA) — More than two weeks after a deadly crash in Burbank killed three people, police have arrested two teen suspects who authorities accuse of illegal street racing. According to Burbank police, surveillance cameras showed a Kia and a Mercedes Benz street racing when one of the cars slammed into a Volkswagen that was making a left turn. The Volkswagen, which was carrying the four victims, split into several pieces and caught fire. Along with the deaths, one other victim was left seriously injured in the fiery multi-car wreck at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive around 11:50 p.m....