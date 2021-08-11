Cancel
Manny Pacquiao to fight Yordenis Ugas after Errol Spence Jr. pulls out with injury

By Michael Rosenthal
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFV1v_0bNyAlT000
Harry How / Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao’s next fight has lost luster.

The Filipino icon, who was scheduled to face WBC and IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, will instead take on WBA champ Yordenis Ugas after Spence pulled out with an eye injury.

A pre-fight medical examination revealed a retinal tear in Spence’s left eye. He reportedly will have surgery on Wednesday.

Ugas was supposed to have faced Fabian Maidana on the Pacquiao-Spence undercard but Maidana pulled out with an injury, leaving the Cuban free to fill in for Spence.

The Pacquiao-Spence matchup was intriguing in part because of the bold decision the 42-year-old, eight-division titleholder made to face one of the top fighters pound for pound.

A victory over Spence would’ve been a crowning achievement in Pacquiao’s marvelous career.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on Aug. 21,” Spence said. “I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.”

Pacquiao expressed his support for Spence.

“The proper way — and the only way — to win a world title is inside the ring,” he said. “… I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.

“Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.”

The Ugas fight isn’t as interesting because Ugas isn’t as a significant a threat to Pacquiao and doesn’t have the fanbase of Spence, who is highly respected worldwide.

That said, Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs) is a major titleholder with an excellent skillset. Many believe he deserved the decision in a close loss to Shawn Porter in March 2019, after which he has won three consecutive fights.

Make no mistake: Ugas has a chance to beat Pacquiao.

Plus, Ugas holds the title that Pacquiao won by outpointing Keith Thurman in July 2019, his most-recent outing. He was later designated as “champion in recess” because of his inactivity, which resulted in Ugas being elevated to full titleholder.

Pacquiao objected to the WBA’s decision. The fight will give him the opportunity to regain the title he believes is rightfully his.

“It’s an honor to fight the great multiple-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge,” Ugas said. “I have tremendous respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight.

“Everyone knows my story about how I came to America to follow my dreams of becoming a world champion, and now it’s time to stamp my legacy with a victory as one of the best Cuban fighters to ever put on a pair of gloves.”

Spence indicated on social media that his doctors were optimistic that he’d make a full recovery, as he did from a horrible car accident in in October 2019.

And he expects to face the winner of Pacquiao-Ugas.

“I came back from worse,” Spence tweeted.

