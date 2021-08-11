Cancel
Paramount Plus reveals simultaneous stream limits, free trial information as Australia's home of football launches

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new broadcast home of Australian football Paramount+ has revealed key information about their streaming service on its launch in Australia on Wednesday. The ViacomCBS-owned service, which also owns Network 10 in Australia, will broadcast a wide-range of Australian football including Socceroos, Matildas, A-League, W-League and FFA Cup. Upon launching...

www.sportingnews.com

