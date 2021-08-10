Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Doors of Perception

Anchorage Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 21, 1965, police in Berkley, CA, raided the homemade lab of Owsley Stanley, soundman for the Grateful Dead, thinking he was producing meth, illegal at the time; only to discover that he was making a relatively unknown substance called LSD, legal at the time. He beat the charges and went on to synthesize over 5 million LSD doses by 1967, even though the drug became illegal in October of 1966. Who knows? Maybe I sampled his wares back in the day.

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owsley Stanley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doors Of Perception#The Grateful Dead#Lsd#English#American#Democrats#Republicans#The Co Author Editor Of#Hippies#Mcfarland Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicNapa Valley Register

The Secret Door

It is just a joy to attend St. Helena’s Concerts in the Park. Great music, food and wine and of course seeing old friends and making new ones. Thanks to Family Dentistry and the Chamber for making it happen. It started with a 2-and-a-half year old named Sebastian. He is...
David Eaglemanpickthebrain.com

How To Slow Down Our Perception of Time

Time has been a great mystery for many philosophers, mathematicians, physicists, and other great thinkers. We often ask ourselves, “Where has the time gone?” As we watch our parents age and our younger relatives grow up, time can be both painful and redeeming. Time is a key component of our daily lives, a guiding force for our behavior. Adults seem to obsess over time that has passed swiftly and recall the days of long summers as a child. There is an ever-present nostalgia for being young again – a period when time seemed to move slowly, languorously. Research suggests that older people underestimate how much time has passed because our dopaminergic levels decrease as we age. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, a chemical that helps transmit signals between the nerve cells of the brain. This process leads us to perceive time as speeding up as we age. However, there are several techniques we can use to slow down our perception of time – both practical and metaphysical – to “gain” more time. To be intentional about our perception of time requires learning to be childlike again, engaging in new activities, disconnecting from technology, paying attention to details, and meditating on mortality.
PhotographyPhotography Life

Levels of Perception in Photography

If you close your eyes, point your camera in any direction, and take a picture, I’m willing the bet the photo won’t be a success. Unless you’re doing some artsy “blindfolded photography” project, it completely lacks intent or any engagement with the scene in front of you. It’s not like...
Visual ArtOutside Online

Landscape Painter Uses Light to Alter and Define Perception

This is a story about Jenna Robinson, a landscape painter who gathers inspiration from her adventures in the backcountry of British Columbia, Canada. “Before I started painting, I was convinced that I would be an impressionist obsessed with color,” Robinson says. “Somehow, I ended up being a realist seduced by the power of light to alter and define our perception of the world. I’m captivated by the ability of light to manipulate the colors and definition of a landscape and transform it into something completely unfamiliar.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
Homelesshotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Is Allegedly Refusing To Help His Homeless Daughter

Dr. Dre could easily send his daughter a few million dollars to get her into a safe home with her four children, but he's allegedly ghosting her, forcing her to create a $50,000 crowd-funding campaign to fight homelessness. Last week, LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's 38-year-old daughter, revealed that she's homeless....
Religionopenculture.com

Carl Sagan Answers the Ultimate Question: Is There a God? (1994)

Some public intellectuals associated with science court disagreement with religious believers; others cultivate suites of rhetorical techniques expressly in order to avoid it. While Carl Sagan didn’t shrink from, say, debating a creationist on talk radio, he always engaged with characteristic aplomb. But dealing with belligerent callers-in is easier, in a way, than responding to an earnest, straightforwardly expressed curiosity about one’s own religious beliefs. In the Q&A clip above, taken from his 1994 “lost lecture,” Sagan receives just such a question: “What is your personal religion? Is there any type of God to you? Like, is there a purpose, given that we’re just sitting on this speck in the middle of this sea of stars?”
Homelessgbsan.com

Doors of Change 20 Years of Opening Doors

Justine was 12 years old when she fled to the streets to escape her mother’s boyfriend, who was regularly physically and verbally abusive. When it got worse and he started to take off her clothes, she decided to chance life on the streets. When Doors of Change met her four years later, Justine had attempted suicide twice. She could not envision a better life for herself, and she trusted no one. For a month, she watched warily as homeless youth like herself participated in art and music lessons offered by Doors of Change. Finally, she asked to participate in an art class, and it changed the trajectory of her life. She began to trust Doors of Change and asked for help. She began selling jewelry to pay for her own rent and food. She enrolled in college and earned her bachelor’s degree; she is now in law school.
Sciencearxiv.org

Perception! Immersion! Empowerment! Superpowers as Inspiration for Visualization

Wesley Willett, Bon Adriel Aseniero, Sheelagh Carpendale, Pierre Dragicevic, Yvonne Jansen, Lora Oehlberg, Petra Isenberg. We explore how the lens of fictional superpowers can help characterize how visualizations empower people and provide inspiration for new visualization systems. Researchers and practitioners often tout visualizations' ability to "make the invisible visible" and to "enhance cognitive abilities." Meanwhile superhero comics and other modern fiction often depict characters with similarly fantastic abilities that allow them to see and interpret the world in ways that transcend traditional human perception. We investigate the intersection of these domains, and show how the language of superpowers can be used to characterize existing visualization systems and suggest opportunities for new and empowering ones. We introduce two frameworks: The first characterizes seven underlying mechanisms that form the basis for a variety of visual superpowers portrayed in fiction. The second identifies seven ways in which visualization tools and interfaces can instill a sense of empowerment in the people who use them. Building on these observations, we illustrate a diverse set of "visualization superpowers" and highlight opportunities for the visualization community to create new systems and interactions that empower new experiences with data.
Anchorage Press

Tshibaka's homeless story: Exaggeration bordering on fabrication

To hear Kelly Tshibaka describe her family history, her parents moved to Alaska in the summer of 1975 and were homeless. But Alaska was a land of opportunity during that pipeline boom year and they fought their way out of poverty and into the middle class. “Life wasn’t always easy...
EconomyThe Drum

The psychology of color perception in marketing

Did you know that color perception is a sequence of physical and chemical responses that influence our behaviors, moods, psychological state, and overall decision-making? Different shades and hues affect us daily and nudge us to make certain decisions. That is why marketers often manipulate color perception in ads and campaigns. To help you discover more about color psychology and its role in marketing, Depositphotos shares key terms and findings.
CelebritiesForward

How Ady Barkan’s story sparked a movement

When Nicholas Bruckman met Ady Barkan in early 2018, he was prepared to be bummed out. Barkan had just confronted then-Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane with his personal tragedy. “I’m 33. I have an 18-month-old son, and out of nowhere I was diagnosed with ALS,” Barkan told Flake, urging...
Sciencemukilteobeacon.com

A great place to live: Perception as reality | Moment's Notice

We live in a pretty remarkable place. Having grown up and lived in many other states and countries, I cannot imagine living anywhere else in America. Washington is beautiful – mountain ranges crisscross the state, rife with views that take your breath away. Our rivers, lakes, and the Pacific Ocean offer a daily opportunity to see a huge variety of birds (watching an osprey or heron is mesmerizing) and all kind of sea-creatures from orca to seals to otters to fish.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Distorted Perception in Late Teens Tied to Later Psychosis

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Nonpsychotic forms of perceptual disturbance at age 18 years are associated with increases in hallucinations, delusions, and total psychotic symptoms in midlife, according to research published online in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology. Mark F. Lenzenweger, Ph.D., from the Weill Cornell Medical College...

Comments / 0

Community Policy