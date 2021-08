Since its debut on Showtime back in 2006, Dexter has shaken up the television landscape with an anti-hero who kills other lunatics roaming around the world. From the rival between Dexter and Sgt Doakes, to Deb shooting LaGuerta to protect her murderous brother, there’s been no shortage of shocking moments and thrills throughout the eight-season run. However, let’s be honest here, the final season of Dexter was just bad. From the baffling decision to do a time jump following the LaGuerta shooting to the unnecessary and forced storyline of Dexter’s surrogate family (Dr. Evelyn Vogel and Zach Hamiton) to the time wasted on Masuka having a hot daughter, season eight limped to the finish line with a highly disappointing ending that had fans rolling their eyes.