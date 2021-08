The tremendous momentum in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which drove the price from $10,000 to more than $60,000, has reversed, with Bitcoin returning about half. Bitcoin traded for reference in the $10,000s last summer and autumn before the soaring. Some reasons that then reduced the price include the increasing retail and institutional acceptance of Bitcoin and retail investors. Adoption continues to grow but is offset by the insecurity that led Bitcoin to drop in prices. As I write, Bitcoin appears to be back on track. However, there are several reasons why the Bitcoin Rally fizzled after reaching its all-time high. For more information, visit crypto loophole.