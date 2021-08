Growth markets: U.S. Census figures for 2020 were released Thursday, and the fastest population growth in Ohio came in the Columbus area: Delaware and Union counties grew by about 23% and 20%, respectively, over the past 10 years, according to Marc Kovac of the Columbus Dispatch. Franklin County also surpassed Cuyahoga County to become the most-populated Ohio county, with 1,323,807 residents. Cincinnati’s population grew by 4.2% during the past decade – marking the first time since 1950 that the Queen City didn’t lose people in the Census, according to Dan Horn and Mark Wert of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Overall, Ohio’s state population grew by a modest 263,000 people.