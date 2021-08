A local mom and her special child are in a unique situation. When Maran Blair gave birth almost two years ago, she had no idea of the journey she had ahead of her. “I had Keegan and didn’t know about any of his medical conditions until he was born, so it was a lot to process,” says Blair on her son’s conditions, “I’m not going to name his whole list because it’s a lot but, he has Arthrogryposis, Microcephaly, Hypopnea, feeding tube, club foot. That’s just a few.”