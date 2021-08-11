Blowing it all sky high

HAPPY HOUR WITH CHIC AT EVERY AGE // FEATURING KÁSTRA ELIÓN VODKA. Natalie- The Fashion Hour // Samantha- Style of Sam // Heather- So Heather. Hello everyone, and Cheers to the weekend! I hope you have had a great week. I’ve had one of those weeks that flew by, and I can’t even tell you what I did except go to the dentist. I have gotten to spend some time with my new girl, and it’s been heavenly. She is a little bird! Do you all remember when your babies were infants, and they made that little O with their mouth and looked like a bird? She is making that face, and I have gotten a smile out of her too (which is probably gas, but I’m going with the smile)! Anyway, that’s been the highlight of my week!