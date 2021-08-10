EUR/NZD: Still Trading Within A Range
EUR/NZD fell sharply last Tuesday, breaking below the 1.6850 barrier. However, since then the trading activity has been consolidative, slightly above the key support of 1.6690, which has been acting as the lower bound of the sideways range that’s been containing most of the price action since Mar. 22. The upper bound of that range is at around 1.7100. Overall, as long as the pair continues to trade within the range, we will hold a flat stance.www.investing.com
