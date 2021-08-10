EUR/NZD: Still Trading Within A Range

U.S. equities pushed higher for a second straight week even as the market’s most popular index settled into its narrowest trading range since before the pandemic began. The S&P 500 added 0.7 percent in the five-day span to reach an all-time high of 4,468. Although the benchmark’s gains have moderated recently, it has nearly doubled in value since last year’s bottom in March amid the pandemic. The S&P has fluctuated an average 0.5 percent on each day in August — the calmest month since November 2017. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.9 percent on the week while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1 percent.