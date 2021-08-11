Murals shown during Neosho bicentennial celebration

NEOSHO, Mo. — Part of Neosho’s bicentennial celebration was dedicated to new art at a park.

The Neosho Arts Council and Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce paired Missouri’s 200th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new murals at Scenic Park.

Elizabeth Wallsmith, an art teacher at Monett High School, cut a golden ribbon held by Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce members, while standing in front of one of the two buildings she and others painted.

The mural projects took about 200 hours to complete, Wallsmith said, including plenty of painting sessions during high temperatures over the past few weeks.

“I’d do 10 hours a day if I could, but most of the time it was usually five,” Wallsmith said. “This was a good opportunity to take what I say as an art teacher and put it into practice.”

Inspired by Neosho’s signature flower boxes, the murals feature brightly colored flowers, including native plant species, and pollinators such as bees and birds.

The bright colors and fanciful designs led members of the Neosho Arts Council to choose Wallsmith’s design.

“This wasn’t meant to be historical,” said Jackie Kenny, secretary of the council. “We wanted something with bright colors. We like how these turned out. It adds to one of the city’s parks that doesn’t get used as much as others.”

Chamber officials added bicentennial events to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ice cream from Henderson’s Handmade Ice Cream was available for sale, and officials with the Missouri Prairie Foundation offered free native flower seeds. The council also gave kids the chance to create small sand sculptures.

Kenney said the council is continuing a fundraising campaign to restore three other murals around the city. About 40% of a $40,000 goal has been raised.