Ken Jennings is a Jeopardy! veteran. Jennings started his quiz show career in 2004 with 74 consecutive wins. During that time, he set the record for the longest winning streak in the history of the show. Additionally, he took home over $2.5 million. After that, he appeared on the show several more times, appearing in tournaments, and finally earned the title of Greatest of All Time in 2020. Later that year, Jennings joined the show in an official capacity. He currently serves as a segment producer for the iconic quiz show.