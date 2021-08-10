Lake County childhood the backdrop of new novel
Memories of growing up in rural Lake County help recreate times past in “Home In God’s Country: A Novel, Not a Memoir,” the latest book by Marie Lee. Lee, 78, the Lake County Museum director, writes about growing up on the SC Ranch near Valley Falls, a small community north of Lakeview with her parents, Donald and Darlene Simms, and her grandfather and grandmother, Lorrie and Lytle, lovingly referred to as “Grandmo” and “Grandpo.”www.heraldandnews.com
Comments / 0