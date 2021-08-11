Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Crews Were Forced to Work Together More Than Ever This Season

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since social distancing is much easier on the water, you might think that the events of 2020 had little effect on the Deadliest Catch vessels. With long trips on the ocean, it’s almost as if the crews are quarantining themselves every time they embark on a new trip. However, Captain Sig Hansen of the Northwestern reported that the virus created additional obstacles for his crew before they could head out into the Pacific.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

162K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Alaska#Crabs#Northwestern#Hollywood Soapbox#Covid
Related
TV Seriesbluzz.org

What Really Happened To The Saga On 'Deadliest Catch'

One of Discovery's — and now Discovery+'s — flagship programs, "Deadliest Catch," is currently knee-deep in its 17th season and rapidly approaching the 300 episode mark. In that time, the series has taken viewers on expeditions across the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, documenting the turbulent lives of the fisherman seeking massive crab hauls in the region. There's no shortage of danger, drama, crushing failure, and heartwarming success on these adventures, hence why "Deadliest Catch" is now seen as a constant on the small screen and keeps viewers coming back for more.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Why you should NEVER sleep with a fan on overnight during the heatwave: Experts reveal air blowing can trigger allergy and asthma attacks

With much of England set to sizzle in highs of up to 90F today, many will be turning to their electrics fans in a desperate bid to cool down come bedtime. But while fans are an ideal way to stay cool for short periods of time, keeping them on all night may have several negative impacts on your health, according to Sleep Advisor reports.
AnimalsWWAY NewsChannel 3

What Did We Miss? Diver swallowed by whale

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that flew under the radar. This week’s stories are:. Utah replenishes fish populations by dropping thousands of fish from the sky. Goldfish dumped in a Minnesota...
Environmentweatherboy.com

National Tsunami Warning Center Issues Bulletin for U.S. East Coast, Caribbean

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska has issued a bulletin for the U.S. East Coast, the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck deep under the Atlantic Ocean today. “Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a bulletin. Fortunately, they add, “There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states, or the eastern coast of Canada.” An additional bulletin released by the Tsunami Warning Center also gave the all-clear to all Caribbean interests.
AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

Land lobsters from hell are emerging in Big Bend after summer rains

Rain doesn't just bring floods and flowers. It apparently also awakens creatures that appear to come from the depths of hell. Big Bend National Park in Texas shared a photo this week of a visitor near a campsite: A vinegaroon, a sort of ungodly land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy