‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Crews Were Forced to Work Together More Than Ever This Season

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska has issued a bulletin for the U.S. East Coast, the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck deep under the Atlantic Ocean today. “Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a bulletin. Fortunately, they add, “There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states, or the eastern coast of Canada.” An additional bulletin released by the Tsunami Warning Center also gave the all-clear to all Caribbean interests.