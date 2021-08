CHAPMAN - An Abilene man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 west of Chapman early this afternoon. Ryan Pack, 34, of Abilene, was eastbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox approximately 1.5 miles west of the Chapman exit when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a westbound tractor-trailer rig driven by Garrett Jones, 32, of Lawrence, according to information from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Pack was dead at the scene. Jones had no apparent injuries, the KHP report noted.