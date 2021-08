The Astros transferred Ivey (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The transaction clears up a 40-man roster spot for utility man Jacob Wilson, whom Houston claimed off waivers from Oakland in a corresponding move. Ivey has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he was diagnosed with a nerve issue in his right elbow following his big-league debut May 21, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return.