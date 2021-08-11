Spring wins Schuylkill County golf championship

Trey Spring recently captured the Schuylkill County Junior Golf Championships at Hidden Valley Golf Course. The rising Lehighton High School junior had a two-day, 36-hole total of 159 to win the overall title by seven strokes. The Schuylkill County Junior Golf Championships are open to any golfer age 18 or under who reside in Schuylkill County, or attends a high school that fields a golf team that competes in the Schuylkill League. The championship comes on the heels of an outstanding 2020 high school season for Spring, who led Lehighton to the Schuylkill League team title by placing fifth individually with an 85 at the league championships that were held at the Schuylkill Country Club in October. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.