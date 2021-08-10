Phony gun call fails to stop drug, DUI bust
SAFFORD – A phony call for service regarding a weapons offense at the Graham County Fairgrounds failed to prevent officers from completing a drug traffic stop in late July. According to reports from the Safford Police Department and Graham County Sheriff’s Office, on July 21, a Safford officer was involved in a drug traffic stop at about 10 p.m. with driver Julia Benavidez, 42, when a call came in regarding a male wearing a white T-shirt threatening to shoot people at the upper ponds at the fairgrounds.gilaherald.com
