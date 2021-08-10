Auburn, COE host “Bridging the Rainbow Gap” conference

Under the leadership of Principal Investigator Kamden Strunk of the College of Education, and two former COE professors – Antonio Duran and Ryan Schey – Auburn recently hosted 28 scholars of queer and trans studies in education. The conference was sponsored by the AERA Small Research Conferences Grant Program. Its purpose was to bring together researchers focused on K-12 education and those focused on higher education. Hence the title host “Bridging the Rainbow Gap.”