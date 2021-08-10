Outdoor Adventures: Kayaking
Sisters Makenna (back) and Kailynn Nerud of Seward kayak at Red Fox Lake south of Pilger on a recent afternoon. Do you have a photo of your own outdoor adventure? The Daily News encourages readers to submit photos and pertinent information of fishing, hunting, camping — anything that deals with outdoor recreation. A photo will be published each Tuesday on the Recreation page in print and online. To submit photos, email them to Angela Henery at ahenery@norfolkdailynews.com.norfolkdailynews.com
