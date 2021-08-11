Sec. Buttigieg: We also need to move forward on 'human infrastructure' track
After a Senate vote, President Biden is now on track to deliver a major infrastructure overhaul for the country just months after his inauguration. But the 'human infrastructure' track will be done through the budget reconciliation process, which allows Democrats to avoid the 60 vote filibuster. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg joins Joy Reid to discuss how to get both aspects of the infrastructure plan to the president’s desk.Aug. 11, 2021.www.msnbc.com
