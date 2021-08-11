Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sec. Buttigieg: We also need to move forward on 'human infrastructure' track

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Senate vote, President Biden is now on track to deliver a major infrastructure overhaul for the country just months after his inauguration. But the 'human infrastructure' track will be done through the budget reconciliation process, which allows Democrats to avoid the 60 vote filibuster. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg joins Joy Reid to discuss how to get both aspects of the infrastructure plan to the president’s desk.Aug. 11, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joy Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Infrastructure#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'This is a gift': Democrat Cory Booker PRAISES GOP's Tommy Tuberville for proposal to punish localities that defund the police that passes through the Senate 99-0

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday night thanking his Alabama Republican colleague for introducing an amendment that would punish localities that defunded the police. 'I am so excited. This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and tortuous night. This is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

The ominous reason why Republican opposition to Biden's infrastructure spending crumbled

With surprising haste for the U.S. Senate, the Democratic majority passed a $3.5 trillion blueprint for a budget reconciliation bill in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just after passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. And Democrats could not be more excited, as the blueprint covers a whole host of long-standing priorities, from fighting climate change to creating universal prekindergarten. The blueprint was largely written by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who released a statement calling it "the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal of the 1930s."
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The bipartisan infrastructure bill is a win for Biden. Now comes the hard part.

After months of negotiations and several points when talks were on life support, the Senate voted 69-30 to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. That was supposed to be the hard part. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't just hold off on filibustering one of President Joe Biden's top priorities — he voted for it himself. Nineteen Republicans voted in favor of the final package, which will invest billions in roads, public transit, bridges, water systems and expanded broadband internet access.
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

Senators John Cornyn & Ted Cruz Voted Against Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, Denying Texans Billions Of Dollars Of Investment

President Biden’s infrastructure bill, an ambitious plan to invest in the country’s infrastructure while building climate change resilience, was approved in the Senate with shattering bipartisan support. The trillion-dollar plan approved on Tuesday morning, will direct federal funds to upgrade nationwide roads, enhance electric grids and broadband, construct and rebuild...

Comments / 0

Community Policy